CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you to Grover and P-Butter from Centerton Animal Services.

Grover is a very loving dog and has been with the shelter since November of last year. He’s estimated to be around two years old and is neutered.

The shelter says he is kind of “odd” with other dogs so they’re not sure how he would work out if you have other pets. He does need a yard and someone to go out and run around with to exert his energy.

Grover is very sweet so he would not be very difficult to train. He loves cuddles and kisses.

P-Butter is just as amazing as Grover. He loves other dogs if they’ll let him be around.

He came to the shelter in November as well and is very toy and food-motivated. He loves kids but doesn’t quite understand how big he is so he might be a little much around little kids.

P-Butter would also need a yard and to be taken on walks daily. The shelter also thinks he would be best with another dog who also has energy so they can play and exercise.

If interested in Grover or P-Butter, call the shelter 479-795-0078 to schedule an appointment and visit.