FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you to Tyro from Fayetteville Animal Services.

Tyro is about a year old and very sweet and playful, still carrying a lot of his puppy-like tendencies with him.

He has a lot of energy so he may get excited and jump on you a little, but it’s just because he wants to love.

Tyro loves playing with toys, especially fetching for sticks, and he also loves being outside in general.

The shelter thinks he would be great with people and children all of ages, however, they’re not sure on cats. If the cat is active and playful it might work, but the shelter did not have a firm answer on that.

If you’re interested in Tyro, fill out an application on the shelter’s website and you will be contacted if deemed a good fit.