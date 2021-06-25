Purina Presents: Meet Van Gogh in Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, so today we’re introducing you to a dog from the Fayetteville Animal Services — meet Van Gogh in Pet of the Week!

Van Gogh is a 2-year-old who loves pets, lounging around the house and is always down for a nice little walk. He loves people and he’s all about the treats.

Van Gogh’s left ear needs to be cleaned out every so often, due to surgery when he first got to the shelter. He walks really well on a leash, and doesn’t need too much space.

All in all, Van Gogh is a very sweet guy who is ready to go to his forever home today!

For more information, visit Van Gogh’s profile page or contact Fayetteville Animal Services at (479) 444-3456.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

