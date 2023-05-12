SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Victor from the Springdale Animal Shelter.

Victor is our Pet of the Week sponsored by Purina.

According to the shelter, Victor is a husky lab mix puppy that is very social and loves to be around other dogs and people.

Victor is full vaccinated, neutered, heartworm tested, and microchipped. He is also ready to find his forever home.

For more information, you can contact the Springdale Animal Shelter at 479-750-8166 or contact them on Facebook.