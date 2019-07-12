Purina Presents: Meet Washburn and Robert in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — We’ve got two pets who are looking to go home with you just in time for the weekend.

Meet Washburn and Robert in this week’s Purina sponsored Pet of the Week.

Washburn is about six years old. He’s been here about a month now and he is just ready to find his forever home.

Washburn

He does well with the other calmer cats, he does well with some kids that he’s met at the shelter that was gentle with him. He doesn’t seem to be phased by a whole lot so he’d probably do well with a calm, older dog. And he loves being outside because that’s where he was before he came.

Robert is about eight years old and he’s been here a month and a half now. He’s a really well-behaved dog. He’s house trained, he keeps his kennel clean.

Robert

He is a little bit picky about other dogs, he’s not a big fan of the younger active ones because he’s kind of older and low-key to himself so that’s how he likes the others around. So he might do best as the only dog, but he seems to get along well with most kids and with people in general.

Robert loves people, loves attention.