BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you to Weller from Best Friends Animal Shelter in Bentonville.

Weller is a part boxer mix with some hound dog in him. He loves people and gets along well with other dogs, and is in great shape as he loves to run and can complete obstacles.

The shelter thinks he would make a great dog for someone who likes doing things outdoors and being outside. They said he would easily be able to keep with someone who is high energy.

The shelter says he would also do well in a house with another dog that is his size.

Weller might not do well in an apartment as there often isn’t much space. He is house-trained and is able to ring a bell when he needs to go out.

He goes into his crate when he needs to, whether it’s for dinner or just to relax. He might take a little longer to train just because he has so much energy, but he is “eager to learn.”

If you’re interested in Weller, call the Best Friends Animal Shelter at 479-310-8569 or visit them at 210 Prairie Ln.