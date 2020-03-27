Purina Presents: Meet Zoey in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We’ve got a sweet dog to introduce you to from the Springdale Animal Shelter.

Meet Zoey in this week’s Purina sponsored segment Pet of the Week.

Zoey’s around four years old and is kind of a rottweiler-ish mix. She’s been at the shelter a couple of weeks and is more than ready to find herself a forever home.

Zoey is already spayed, her adoption fee has been completely sponsored so she is free to an approved home. Zoey can be hit or miss with other dogs, but she really loves people and would make an excellent addition to most families.

Zoey’s been here a few weeks and is kind of getting stressed out from being in the kennel. She does have a lot of energy when you first bring her out, but as you can see she calms down pretty quickly and kind of just wants to snuggle up in your lap.