Purina Presents: Meet Zuzu and Scut Farkus in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — This morning, we’ve got two pets for you to meet from the Fayetteville Animal Shelter!

Meet Zuzu and Scut Farkus in this week’s Purina sponsored segment Pet of the week.

This sweet cross-eyed kitty is Zuzu and she is about 1 and a half years old.

Zuzu is super sweet and loves to be petted, she can be a little shy at first but warms up quickly.

Zuzu is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated, come meet this pretty kitty and give her a forever new home.

Scut Farkus, a two year old, 66 pound doggo who loves people and is adorable beyond words!

He’s working on housetraining but is not there yet. He does great at walking on the leash and is just awesome with other dogs.

Head to Fayetteville Animal Services to check these lovable pets out!