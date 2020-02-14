Purina Presents: Meet Zuzu Lollipop in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — There’s a sweet black-and-white kitty you can meet now at the Springdale Animal Shelter — meet Zuzu-Lollipop in Pet of the Week!

Zuzu-Lollilpop, surrendered to the shelter by her owner when she was unable to take care of her anymore, is one funny kitty.

The shelter believes she’s between 6 to 10 years old, and she lived with other cats in her previous home.

She has a bit of a wonky front foot due to an old injury, but it doesn’t seem to bother her at all.

Zuzu-Lollilpop loves everyone she meets, and her adoption fee is $5 right now.