Purina Presents: NWA Humane Society in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s nothing but tail-waggin’ for the Northwest Arkansas Humane Society in Rogers.

The community’s coming together to build a new shelter for all the “pawesome” pets awaiting a “furever” home and we were invited to check it out!

“A lot of people have heard me talking over the years and never believed it would happen but it’s here now. We’ve got 63 indoor and outdoor rooms, a free-range kitty room with an outdoor patio, a “catio,” where they can go inside and out. The dogs will have that astroturf to run around on in the mornings and yards for them to exercise in the afternoon to take them on big runs,” Director of the NWA Humane Society for Animals Clayton Morgan says. “It’s like I always tell people, it’s not me it’s the community that wanted the shelter here and that’s why it’s here. It’s been 26 years. It’s been a long time and a big dream and it finally came through.”