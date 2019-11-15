Purina Presents: Tabby kittens in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — We love finding animals loving homes and this morning we’ve got a bundle of kitties from the Washington County Animal Shelter ready to find theirs.

There are like six or seven kittens in here and they are about twelve weeks old. They range in brown tabbies, a tortoiseshell, and they’re a mixture of boys and girls.

The shelter is very full on cats and kittens and so for the month of November, they are running a $10 cats special, so all cats and kittens their adoption fees are ten dollars.

You can come into the shelter and fill out an application or you can fill an application out online on the specific cat you want. Once you get approved, that cat gets spayed or neutered and then you can pick it up the same day.

So if you’re interested in purchasing an animal for a family member this holiday season, the shelter recommends that you actually do a gift certificate instead, and that way they can go in and pick the cat or dog that best fits them.