Purina Presents: Washington County Animal Shelter in need of cleaning supplies

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Animal Shelter is looking for items to help keep its operations running smoothly.

The shelter is currently in need of cleaning supplies, including bleach, trash bags, and other items.

The Washington County Animal Shelter says it’s currently good on dog food thanks to a generous donation.

The shelter is open by appointment only from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and it is trying to conduct as much business as possible via mail.

You can fill out applications for spay and neuter, as well as adoptions, online.