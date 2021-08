FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Regional Hospitals announced Thursday that they are at an all-time high in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed usage.

There are 137 patients in area ICU beds, fourteen more than Wednesday and surpassing the previous all-time high of 128 set just a few days ago, according to a release from Mercy on behalf of NWA Regional Hospitals.