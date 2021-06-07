Dads👨Deserve More this Fathers Day👊!

Dads Deserve More this Fathers Day! Enter your dad or husband for his chance to win weekly or grand prize from The Gents Place in Bentonville, AR

GRAND PRIZE WINNER – Two hour custom grooming experience with a value of $200. Makeover selected determined by store.
DAILY WINNERS – Will receive RASCAL men’s products. Products depend on availabilty and determined by store

Enter between Monday, June 07, 2021 at 12:00 PM and Friday, June 18, 2021 at 1:00 AM Central Standard Time

They could win a two hour custom grooming experience with a value of $200.

Good Luck from The Gents Place Bentonville!

