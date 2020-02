FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Congratulations to our luxurious makeover giveaway winner, Sarah Clare.

We partnered with The Gents Place for a giveaway where the winner receives a 2-hour custom grooming experience that can include:

Straight Razor Shave

Straight Razor Outline

Haircut

Foot Repair

Hand Repair

Thank you to The Gents Place for the giveaway and to everyone who entered!