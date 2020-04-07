Help local restaurants by playing BINGO!

You can help out local restaurants and win cool prizes from KNWA and FOX24! Just order food from any of the five restaurants on the list. Upload photos of your food or a copy of the reciept. The first three people to send in their shots will win Gift Cards and a prize pack worth $100!
Participating Restaurants are:
- Crabby’s Seafood Bar & Grill
- Slim Chickens
- Oven and Tap
- Dairy Queen
- Eureka Pizza
- Grubs
- Gusanos
- Newks
- Taziki’s
- Z’s Brick Oven Pizza
- Saddlebock Brewery
- Growler USA
- Mellow Mushroom
- Big Orange
- Local Lime
- Sassafras Springs Vineyard
- Steak and Shake
- Dickey’s BBQ Pit
- Simple Simon’s Pizza
- Nomads
- Jersey Mike’s
- Cafe’ Rue Orleans
- Marco’s Pizza
- La Huerta