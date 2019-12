FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — KNWA viewer Judy Battenfield will have an extra $1000 in her pockets this holiday shopping season.

Throughout November, Battenfield watched KNWA’s 6 a.m. broadcast to get the daily code word. She entered that daily code word online 19 separate days, increasing her chances of winning each time.

Congratulations, Judy! Thank you to everyone for participating.

Continue to watch KNWA Today and follow us on social media for your chance to win other prizes like this one.