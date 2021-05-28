Snap of the Day Winner

FAYETTEILLE, Ark (KNWA) — Congratulations to Michael Cramer of Fayetteville for winning the KNWA Snap of the Day contest for Friday, May 28, 2021.
Michael submitted a photo of his dog Bo, captioned “Do I really have to pose for another picture”.
Friday, May 28, 2021
FAYETTEILLE, Ark (KNWA) — Congratulations to Michael Cramer of Fayetteville for winning the KNWA Snap of the Day contest for Friday, May 28, 2021.
Michael submitted a photo of his dog Bo, captioned “Do I really have to pose for another picture”.