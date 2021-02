COLCORD, OK (KNWA/ KFTA) — In part with Random Acts of Kindness Day on Wednesday, Feb. 17th, KNWA News and Charmin recognized Rose Roberts for her dedication to nursing home residents while working on the frontline during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Rose serves as the activities director for Quail Ridge Living Center of Colcord, OK., where she has worked for close to 20 years.