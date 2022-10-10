Congratulations to Janet Lane of Hindsville. She was the first winner in our Ultimate Tailgate Contest.
We will be drawing two more winners in this contest at the beginning of November and December.
You must be entered on the contest page in order to win. The winners receive the following items:
- A $150 Academy Sports+Outdoors Gift Card
- A Dr. Pepper Branded Bison Cooler – $200
- Outdoor Gourmet Patio Grill – $130
- Magellan Outdoors Camp Kitchen – $60
- Folding Mutipurpose Cart – $50
- Post Consumer Brands Gift Basket – $50
- Dr. Pepper Products, Hat & T-shirt – $50
- Two Camp Chairs – $40
- Altec Lansing Hydramini Bluetooth Speaker – $30
- Outdoor Gourmet BBQ set – $25
- Igloo 1/2 Gallon Cooler – $10