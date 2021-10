ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's is preparing for the holiday season by hiring 7,000 seasonal, part-time, and full-time employees at a National Hiring Day event on Wednesday, October 13 and Thursday, October 14.

According to a news release from the outdoor retailer, Bass Pro shops in Rogers is in search of 35 candidates for positions in several retail departments.