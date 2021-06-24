Win Tickets to See Brad Paisley at Downstream Casino

KNWA.com and Downstream Casino want to send you to see Brad Paisley live on July 2nd at Downstream Casino in Quapaw, OK. Just click here to enter.

Country Music Superstar Brad Paisley has sold over 11 million albums and has won three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, and two American Music Awards and is kicking his tour off at Downstream Casino Resort. Gates open at 6:00PM, Show Starts at 7:00PM.

Standard digital point & shoot cameras are permitted. Cameras with zoom or a detachable lens are NOT allowed inside The Venue or Pavilion unless operated by media who have received prior approval.

Management reserves all rights and decisions are final.

No coolers, umbrellas or lawn chairs allowed at the Venue. All bags are subject to search.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

