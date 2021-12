Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA/FOX24 had a sweepstakes for 3 people to win two pairs of tickets to see Garth Brooks live at Razorback Stadium on April 23.

Congratulations to Sondra Abbott of Bentonville, Jennifer Winkler of Rogers and Kevin Mars of Fort Smith.

Starting December 3, people can buy tickets online, over the phone or on the Ticket Master app.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. There is an 8-ticket limit. Tickets start at $95 each.