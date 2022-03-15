D-Bat Spring Training Sweepstakes

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Fayetteville
65°
LIVE NOW
Silver Star Nation – Mickey on …
Fayetteville
65°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Around the Region
Coronavirus
Josh Duggar Trial
Live Streams 📺
Local News
National News 🇺🇸
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ 🗳️
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Professor says he was fired for gay guest speaker
Video
Top Stories
Bill making daylight saving permanent passes Senate
Biden signs budget bill with $13.6B Ukraine aid
What’s a ‘worm moon’? It’s happening this week
LIVESTREAM: Cpl. Ben Cooper funeral procession
Live
Weather
Closings and Delays 🏫
NWA 7 Day Forecast ☀️
RV 7 Day Forecast ☀️
Interactive Radar ⛈️
Weather Live Stream 🎦
Weather Cameras 📹
Weather Maps 🗺️
Allergy Report 🤧
Weather Blog 📝
Weather 101 🏫
Energizer Super Weather Kid 🐰
Download Our Weather App 📱
Weather Guests 👨👩👧👦
Weather Radios 📻
WeatherCall 📞
Pig Trail
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
Pig Trail Nation Picks Contest🏀
Ask Mike
Hogville
SEC Weekly Scoreboard
PTN Live Stream
Silver Star Nation
Fearless Friday NWA
Big Race – Daytona
National Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Yurachek honored by peers as a NACDA Athletics Director …
Top Stories
Blytheville’s Wills Gullic One of State’s Top Sleepers
Sam Pittman Knows Hogs Now Have Target on Them
John Ridgeway Enjoyed UA With NFL Draft Next
Barrett Newman Praises Mike Scherer, Hogs
Contests
Pig Trail Nation Picks Contest🏀
Dr Pepper Staycation Sweepstakes in Eureka Springs🌳⛺
Energizer Super Weather Kid⚡
Golden Apple🍏
Remarkable Women🙋♀️
Community
Biking the Ozarks🚲
Black History Month
Community Calendar🗓️
Doing Good
Finding a Family 👨👩👦👦
Frontline Fighters
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Hunger Action Month
NWA Spotlight
Pet of the Week🐾
Spring Break Staycation🌼
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👩🏾🍳👮🏽♀️
Veterans Voices
Weird News
Sponsored Content Who To Know
Good Day NWA
Adventures in the Ozarks🏞️
Bike Rack Sweepstakes from Adventure Subaru🚲
Entertainment News
Spring Break Staycation 🌷
Sponsored Content
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Dear Dolly Parton…We will always love you
Video
Top Stories
NWA Naturals job fair and more local stories
Video
Top Stories
Going Hog Wild for the Hogeye
Video
Cow Paddy Run Needs Your Design Help
Video
A fumble on the play, Tom Brady out of retirement
Video
The Hogs are tournament bound and more local stories
Video
Advice Network
Bill’s Fence Company🥅
Daily Deals Bargain Bins
NWA Urology🩺
Prism Aesthetics Medical Spa💋
Solera Dental Spa🦷
Washington Regional’s Your Health🏥
Who is Tim Watson?⚖️
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us 📲
Work For Us 📋
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Job Alerts 📋
KNWA KFTA Mobile Apps
Signal Reception Help 📡
Stay Connected 📺
Email Newsletter Signup 📧
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
About BestReviews
Job Alert
Job Alert Board
Post a Job
Station Jobs 📋
Search
Please enter a search term.
D-Bat Spring Training Sweepstakes
News App
Weather App