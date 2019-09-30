Dr. Earl MD

Patient Reviews for Dr. Kevin S Earl

* These reviews are based on individual real patient experiences. Your individual experience may vary. This information is not intended to be a substitute for medical advice. Please consult a medical professional before making any important decisions about your health. S. A.★★★★★ Posted 11/5/2016 Dr. Earl and his excellent staff are great! They are helpful, knowledgeable, caring and always available for any questions or concerns I may have…I am so glad I found Dr. Earl…Thank you! A C★★★★★ Posted 9/10/2016 My weight loss treatment under Dr. Earl has been very successful. He was open tto trying new treatments to maximize my success. Clinical staff almost seem like long term friends. I would and have recommended family and friends to Dr. Earl! B R★★★★★ Posted 6/10/2016 I love Dr. Earl and his staff! Everyone made me feel at ease and my results have been amazing!! For years, I was so uncomfortable showing my knees and thighs. I now have so much more confidence in my appearance and I would recommend vaser lipo with Dr. Earl to anyone with body issues! C.H.★★★★★ Posted 2/13/2016 I started on Dr. Earl’s wt. loss plan over a month ago..I was on my way to having a heart attack and other health issues. I now eat right and follow his plan and it works for me.. I feel better than I have ever felt. Thank you Dr. Earl! C.S.★★★★★ Posted 2/9/2016 I had a thermi tight procedure done and am totally happy with the results! Dr. Earl and his staff are wonderful and I would recommend them to everyone! P.B.★★★★★ Posted 2/2/2016 I have been receiving botox from Dr. Earl for many years. I would not go anywhere else!! He is awesome…love Botox!! S.A.★★★★★ Posted 1/29/2016 I was recommended to Dr. Earl who saw an article on Dr. Earl’s hormone therapy. I was going through a tough time with hormone issues, high cholesterol, and high weight due to PCOS and depression. Im a 38 year old female and have been on multiple medications to control my symptoms but could not find the right formula to lose weight and to get my symptoms under control, so I thought I would just give up. My main goal was to lose weight and to eventually have children. My first appt. with Dr. Earl he listened to my story and sent me to get my blood work done. On my next visit we discussed the results and the plan to get me healthy! I started to get excited because he took interest in me and my health. He got me on the right medicines and the right diet the first time around. Based on my medical history, he knew just where to start me. In one month on the planned diet, I lost 19 lbs! Wow!! So exciting for someone battling PCOS and now I have new found courage and support! Thanks to Dr. Earl for helping me succeed! Excellent Doctor…★★★★★ Posted 5/16/2015 I had Dr. Kevin Earl MD in Bentonville, AR perform 2 procedures: Boxtox and Juvederm awhile back. 1st one was Botox, I had severe crows feet and lines on my forehead and between my eyebrows: I was amazed of my facial appearance afterwards all wrinkles had vanished within 24 hours. I had Juvederm filler on my lips and facial lines 2 months later and was amazed again with the results, juvederm enhanced my lips and the facial lines and vanished. Exremely 100 percent satisfied. Also, Dr. Earl has been my primary care physician for years, he has perfect bedside manners and is so thorough and concerned with my health that he really takes the time to listen to me when I am explaining my condition. Dr. Earl is a wonderful doctor that is concerned and will do everything in his power to get your health back on track and stay on track, he goes above and beyond his call of duty as a physician. Ive highly reccommended Dr. Earl to many of my friends and associates and they are so happy that I did so. It is very difficult to find a doctor that is truly concerned. I have always been very pleased and will always be his patient, should he ever leave the area I will follow him wherever he goes he the best. sam philip★★★★★ Posted 5/14/2015 Dr. Earl has helped me far exceeded both my weightloss goals, and maintain my oversll well-being. He, and his staff, have always been more than accommodating with my akward travel schedule. I continuously refer patients to Dr. Earl when they mention issues with their current doctor ‘not truely listening’ to their needs and goals. I believe that Dr. Earl’s dedication to the medical field, and always being on the cutting edge of alternative, or new forms of treatment, is truely what sets him apart. Whether it be general practice, weight loss, testosterone replacement therapy, or whatever your ailments are, Dr. Earl is more than willing to spend the time with you to figure out the root cause and find a solution. Dr Earl and Staff are excellent★★★★★ Posted 4/30/2015 i have been a patient of Dr Earl for approximately two years. The staff is prompt, professional, and takes personal interest in their clients. I have have several procedures most recently Thermi RF which I am very pleased and only 1 month after the treatment. I also think that the hormonal treatments have changed my life with more energy, absence of hot flashes, and improved mental clarity! I would and have recommended Dr. Earl to my friends, family, and frequently at the hair salon, I am pleased with all my interactions with Dr Earl and his staff, and am planning on trying the Dermipen,. rob a.★★★★★ Posted 5/2/2015 in my three years of being a patient of dr. earl he has been a great influence of my weight lost sucess. he is a very experienced and knowledgeable professional along with a great and friendly staff. he has a new and amazing office with all of the state of the art equipment which all combined makes for an awesome friendly experience. when you come in for your scheduled appointment you are so comfortable knowing that you are at the best place possible for your health needs and that you are getting the most knowledge and experience for your money and the results that will satisfy and last. i highly recommend dr.earl for your heath needs. K. Williams★★★★★ Posted 4/30/2015 I cannot express enough my sincere gratitude to Dr. Earl and his wonderful staff for all their encouragement and support. That support is paramount in this journey I have embarked upon. They have set me on a course to discovering the ‘me’ that I had nearly given up on. I would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone who is looking to regain their lives back. I know when that last weight loss goal is checked ‘complete,’ they will be there cheering me on. I count it a blessing and an honor to have them on my team. ericka★★★★★ Posted 4/30/2015 he is a great doctor he has help me alot with my weight loss and my help even to feel good abouth my self I would really recoment doctor earl he has great people working with him . finally balanced horomone therapy★★★★★ Posted 5/2/2015 I have been going to Dr. Earl’s office for five years for horomone therapy. Dr Earl’s work has given me the ability to live a normal life and work full days, where as in the past I could not function as a full time employee or handle my home, etc. I have had more level horomones than ever before going to Dr.Earl’s and am much happier, productive, and better able to cope with everyday life. My husband is much happier with our life because of my improved quality of life and happier disposition. Highly recommended★★★★★ Posted 5/2/2015 Dr. Earl and his staff are extremely helpful and always accomodating. I see Dr. Earl for issues arising from seasonal allergy issues to my treatment of hormone replacement therapy. After trying other HRT treatments, what Dr. Earl offers has worked by far the best for me, especially with the irritability and mood swings. If you are looking for a doctor that cares, takes their time rather than rushing patients in and out, call on Dr. Earl. It’s also very nice that the office offers aesthetic services as well at reasonable cost. Excellent Service and Results★★★★★ Posted 5/2/2015 Dr. Earl always provides professional service. All my results with service/procedures have been beyond my expectations. He is honest and takes time to explain everything so you will understand costs and expectations upfront. I could not be more pleased. I would recommend Dr. Earl and his team to anyone seeking great medical/aesthetic care without hesitation. Michael★★★★★ Posted 5/2/2015 My name is Michael and I am a 39 year old male. I began to see Dr. Earl in 08/2014 for Testosterone Replacement Therapy. I had been through every other TRT treatment including injections, patches, and gels with a previous physician, with no improvement in my symptoms. I was beginning to loose hope that TRT was right for me. I work in the medical field and also felt that the physician I was seeing did not really know what they were doing regarding TRT. I decided to meet with Dr. Earl after seeing his commercial. Dr. Earl discussed every option thouroughly with me. He answered every question I had and, after a lengthy discussion, he thought the pellets would be the best option for me. It has now been 6 months and 3 pellet insertions later. I can say that I have NEVER in my life felt better than I do now. My energy, confidence, libido, mood, just to name a few, have increased exponentially. If you are thinking about TRT, I would highly recommend (and have) Dr. Earl to my family members and friends. He is very knowledgeable about TRT. His staff is very friendly and I have always been treated with respect and a smile.

