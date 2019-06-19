Dr Rogers Colorectal Surgeon

Dr. Rogers of the Highland Oncology Group is passionate about caring for the Northwest Arkansas area, and he is passionate about providing leading edge, compassionate care for the members of the community. Dr Rogers vast medical and surgical expertise and use of minimally invasive techniques, combined with his commitment to care for patients and their families, distinguishing Highlands Oncology as the area’s leader in Colorectal care.



Dr Rogers and the Highlands Oncology Group is dedicated to providing you with compassionate, personalized care from the first moment you call. We take time to get to know you, and we will explain your diagnosis and treatment in terms that you will understand. It is important to us that you feel confident about the care you are receiving.





For appointments, please call 479-443-9443. Or visit our website: https://www.highlandsoncologygroup.com/

SERVICES

da Vinci Colectomy Instead of the large abdominal incision used in open surgery, da Vinci surgeons make just a few small incisions – similar to traditional laparoscopy. The da Vinci System features a magnified 3D high-definition vision system and special wristed instruments that bend and rotate far greater than the human wrist. These features enable your surgeon to operate with enhanced vision, precision, dexterity and control.

Medtronic Bowel Control Therapy Medtronic Bowel Control Therapy, delivered through the InterStim®System, is an FDA-approved therapy that targets the communication problem between the brain and the nerves that control bowel function. The therapy uses an external neurostimulator during an evaluation period. For long-term therapy, the neurostimulator is inside your body.