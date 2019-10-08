Cool Sculpting videos from patients perspective

CoolSculpting in Northwest Arkansas

Eliminate Twice The Fat In Half The Time With Two CoolSculpting Devices

EARLMD in Bentonville, is one of a select few practices in the nation that offers two Cool Sculpting devices utilized simultaneously on one patient, which cuts treatment time in half.

The Coo Sculpting procedure eliminates stubborn fat safely and effectively, without surgery or downtime. This fat reduction treatment is the only FDA-cleared procedure to use controlled cooling to safely target and eliminate diet- and exercise-resistant fat. Cool Sculpting results are proven, noticeable, and lasting, so you’ll look and feel great from every angle.