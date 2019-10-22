Earl MD difference in Cool Sculpting

The CoolSculpting procedure eliminates stubborn fat safely and effectively, without surgery or downtime. This fat reduction treatment is the only FDA-cleared procedure to use controlled cooling to safely target and eliminate diet- and exercise-resistant fat. CoolSculpting results are proven, noticeable, and lasting, so you’ll look and feel great from every angle.

EARLMD in Bentonville, is one of a select few practices in the nation that offers two CoolSculpting devices utilized simultaneously on one patient, which cuts treatment time in half.

We sat down with Dr. Earl to discuss the Earl MD difference.

“At Earl MD we have the most comprehensive tools for body sculpting. This is our specialty. This is what we do. Whether it is from noninvasive, cool sculpting to minimally invasive laser lipo to even doing weight loss. We have weight loss programs.”

“The Earl MD difference in CoolSculpting is you always have a doctor involved and the doctor will be trained in three dimensional lipo. And he will bring that expertise to each treatment to know exactly where to place the applicators to make the treatment more precise. More defined.

“We improve the safety of your procedure. We use two devices so that we are able to decrease your treatment time in half. We use the cool advantage applicators that also decrease your treatment time in half and decrease your discomfort in half as well.

“CoolSculpting doesn’t require a doctor to perform the procedure but I recommend it. I think that to improve the safety of the procedure and improve the results of the procedure I think it is helpful to have a doctor involved. I am personally, in my practice, I am directly involved from the time they do their consult to the treatment. and even in their follow-up appointment in three months to take their after pictures.

“Take the advantage of having a doctor involved and a certification in three dimensional high-definition lipo. I think applying that knowledge to my treatments has improved the precision of my results and get more smooth results. Even with other results I think it is important to have a doctor involved.”

The CoolSculpting fat freezing procedure is completely non-surgical, so you can typically return to work and normal activities immediately.

You will like what you see. In the weeks and months following your procedure, your body naturally processes the fat and eliminates these dead cells. Once the treated fat cells are gone, they’re gone for good.

Are you ready to love every view of you? The sooner you set up your consultation, the sooner you’ll see results in the mirror—long-term results in those areas that have resisted all efforts through diet and exercise. Contact us today to find out if the CoolSculpting fat freezing procedure is right for you.

Results and patient experience may vary.

Frequently Asked Questions

QUESTION: Am I a good candidate?

ANSWER: Good candidates have noticeable bulges in certain areas they’d like to get rid of. The CoolSculpting fat reduction procedure is specifically designed for those who have unwanted fat that resists diet and exercise. Unlike gastric bypass surgery, the CoolSculpting procedure is not a weight loss solution for people who are obese. It is, however a non-surgical alternative to liposuction. Request a one-on-one consultation with us to determine if the CoolSculpting procedure is right for you.

QUESTION: How much does the CoolSculpting procedure cost?

ANSWER: The price for CoolSculpting procedures varies depending on your areas of concern, the number of sessions needed, and your ultimate goals. We will help create a customized treatment plan, in person, that’s tailored to your body, your goals, and your budget.

QUESTION: How long is each session? How many sessions will I need?

ANSWER: We will help you create an individualized treatment plan tailored to your specific goals. The length of your CoolSculpting session will vary depending on the number of areas being treated during one visit. We may schedule additional sessions in order to meet your goals.

QUESTION: Where does the fat go? Are the results permanent?

ANSWER: Once the treated fat cells are crystallized (frozen), your body processes the fat and eliminates these dead cells. Once the treated fat cells are gone, they’re gone for good.

QUESTION: What does it feel like?

ANSWER: As the cooling begins during the first few minutes, you will feel pressure and intense cold. This soon dissipates. Many people read, watch videos, work on their laptop, or even take a nap during their treatment.

QUESTION: Is the CoolSculpting procedure safe?

ANSWER: The CoolSculpting procedure is FDA-cleared for the flank (love handles), abdomen, and thigh. With over one million CoolSculpting treatments performed worldwide, it is proven to be a safe and effective treatment for non-surgical fat reduction.

QUESTION: Are there any side effects?

ANSWER: During the procedure you may experience deep pulling, tugging, pinching, numbness or discomfort. Following the procedure, typical side effects include temporary numbness, redness, swelling, bruising, firmness, tingling, stinging and pain. Rare side effects may also occur. The CoolSculpting procedure is not for everyone. You should not have the CoolSculpting procedure if you suffer from cryoglobulinemia or paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria. The CoolSculpting procedure is not a treatment for obesity. As with any medical procedure, ask us if the CoolSculpting procedure is right for you.

QUESTION: Can I return to normal activities after my treatment?

ANSWER: Yes, you can. The CoolSculpting procedure is completely non-surgical, so typically you can return to normal activities immediately. Often times, patients return to work after their CoolSculpting session is over.

QUESTION: When will I see results?

ANSWER: You may start to see changes as quickly as three weeks after your treatment, and will experience the most dramatic results after two months. But your body will still flush out fat cells and continues doing so for up to four to six months after treatment.

QUESTION: Do I need to take special supplements or follow a strict diet and exercise program?

ANSWER: No supplements or pills are required and you do not have to adopt new diet and exercise habits. Many patients feel more motivated to take care of themselves after their CoolSculpting treatment. It is as if they get a second lease on their body and want to start anew again by taking even better care of themselves.

QUESTION: What happens if I gain weight down the road?

ANSWER: Many people, after seeing the results from their CoolSculpting procedure, take even better care of themselves. However, if you do gain weight, you may gain it evenly all over your body, not just in the treated areas.

