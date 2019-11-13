Unofficial results show Cave Springs voters agree about several issues

The city's mayor said to make the fire department compliant with state and federal regulations, it'll cost up to $2.2 million

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — Unofficial results are in regarding a special election in Cave Springs.

According to the unofficial results, registered voters in Cave Springs voted to pass a 1.25 percent sales tax to generate money for city improvements.

Mayor Randall Noblett said the 1.25 percent sales tax is projected to raise nearly $400,000 to help pay off the bonds.

The vote was nearly 61 percent for and about 39 percent against. Other issues on the ballot included sewer, water, fire and community improvement bonds.

The majority of voters were for sewer improvement bonds. There were 248 voters for the issue, while 131 voters were against.

A sewer expansion is expected to cost up to $3.3 million, according to the mayor.

Most voters also approve of water improvement bonds. In fact, 249 voters were for and 130 voters were against this issue.

Water expansion is expected to cost up to $2.1 million, according to the mayor.

Fire improvement bonds were 60 percent for and 40 percent against. Noblett said to make the fire department compliant with state and federal regulations, it’ll cost up to $2.2 million.

Unofficial results show voters did not approve of community-building improvement bonds. More than 55 percent of those who voted were against while 44.4 percent were for the issue. It would’ve cost up to $675,000 and would’ve made a large impact on the city, according to Noblett.

Out of 3,162 registered voters, 379 residents voted.

