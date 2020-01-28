2020 candidates for U.S. President

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — The following candidates have filed to be on the 2020 Arkansas primary ballot according to Ballotpedia.org.
Both parties, Democratic and Republican, will hold primary elections on March 3, 2020. The election for president of the United States will be on November 3, 2020.
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY CANDIDATES:
- Michael Bennett: U.S. Senator (D-CO), declared his candidacy for president on May 2, 2019.
- Joe Biden: Former U.S. Democratic vice president. Declared his candidacy for president on April 25, 2019.
- Michael Bloomberg: Three-term New York City mayor. Formally announced candidacy on November 24, 2019.
- Cory Booker: Suspended campaign on January 13, 2020. The U.S. Sen. (D-NJ) had announced his candidacy on February 1, 2019.
- Mosie Boyd
- Steve Bullock: Suspended campaign on December 12, 2019. The Gov. of Montana had announced his candidacy on May 14, 2019.
- Pete Buttigieg: Former mayor of South Bend, Indiana announced his candidacy on January 23, 2019. He formally launched his campaign on April 14, 2019.
- Julian Castro: Ended campaign on January 2, 2020. He announced his candidacy on January 12, 2019.
- John Delaney: Former member of the U.S. House of Representatives (D). He formally declared his candidacy for president on July 28, 2017, in a Washington Post op-ed.
- Tulsi Gabbard: U.S. House of Representatives (D-HI). She formally announced candidacy on January 11, 2019.
- Kamala Harris: Suspended campaign on December 3, 2019. She had formally declared her candidacy for president of the United States on January 21, 2019.
- Amy Klobuchar: U.S. Senator (D-MN), declared her candidacy for president on February 10, 2019.
- Bernie Sanders: U.S. Senator (I-VT) and caucuses with the Democratic Party. He formally declared his candidacy for president on February 19, 2019.
- Joe Sestak: Suspended campaign on December 1, 2019. The former U.S. Navy admiral represented Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district from 2007-2011.
- Tom Steyer: The investor, activist, and philanthropist declared his candidacy for president on July 9, 2019.
- Elizabeth Warren: U.S. Senator (D-MA). Launched an exploratory presidential committee on December 31, 2018, and declared her candidacy for president on February 9, 2019.
- Marianne Williamson: Ended campaign on January 10, 2020. Williamson entered the race on January 28, 2019.
- Andrew Yang: Yang filed to run for the office on November 6, 2017.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY CANDIDATES:
- Roque De La Fuente: Declared his candidacy for president of the United States on May 16, 2019.
- Donald Trump: Current president of the United States. He took office on January 20, 2017, and filed to run for re-election on the same day.
- Joe Walsh: Former U.S. House of Representatives (R-IL) and declared his candidacy for president on August 25, 2019.
- Bill Weld: Declared his candidacy for president on April 15, 2019.