2020 Election; Madison & Carroll Counties

CARROLL/MADISON COUNTIES, Ark. (KNWA) — The Primary Election is March 3, 2020, in Arkansas. Early voting begins February 18 in Madison and Carroll Counties.

Early voting for the Primary Runoff is March 24, and the Election is March 31.

For the General Election, October 5 is the deadline to register, early voting begins October 19 and the election is November 3.

Madison County has one early voting site:

Madison County Courthouse, 201 W. Main Street, Hunstville, AR, 72740

Carroll County has two early voting sites:

Eastern District Courthouse, 210 West Church Ave., Berryville, AR 72616

St. Elizabeth Parish Center, 232 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs, AR 72632

MADISON COUNTY ELECTION:

St. Paul 2% Sales Tax

For

Against

CARROLL COUNTY ELECTION:

Green Forest School District 32, Post 1

Peggy A. James

Alechia Meador

Alpena School District 5

Kenny Underdown

Lynette Cartwell

Polo Constable