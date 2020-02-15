2020 Election; Madison & Carroll Counties

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Registering to Vote

Voting Generic GFX_-6227903755576521790

Sample Ballots

Polling locations

Your Local Election HQ

CARROLL/MADISON COUNTIES, Ark. (KNWA) — The Primary Election is March 3, 2020, in Arkansas. Early voting begins February 18 in Madison and Carroll Counties.

Early voting for the Primary Runoff is March 24, and the Election is March 31.

For the General Election, October 5 is the deadline to register, early voting begins October 19 and the election is November 3.

Madison County has one early voting site:

  • Madison County Courthouse, 201 W. Main Street, Hunstville, AR, 72740

Carroll County has two early voting sites:

  • Eastern District Courthouse, 210 West Church Ave., Berryville, AR 72616
  • St. Elizabeth Parish Center, 232 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs, AR 72632

MADISON COUNTY ELECTION:

St. Paul 2% Sales Tax

  • For
  • Against

CARROLL COUNTY ELECTION:

Green Forest School District 32, Post 1

  • Peggy A. James
  • Alechia Meador

Alpena School District 5

  • Kenny Underdown
  • Lynette Cartwell

Polo Constable

  • Randy Langhover (Republican)
  • Jeffery Usrey (Republican)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss