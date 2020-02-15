2020 Election; River Valley

CRAWFORD/FRANKLIN/SEBASTIAN COUNTIES, Ark. (KNWA) — The Primary Election is March 3, 2020, in Arkansas. Early voting begins February 18 in Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian Counties.

Early voting for the Primary Runoff is March 24, and the Election is March 31.

For the General Election, October 5 is the deadline to register, early voting begins October 19 and the election is November 3.

CRAWFORD COUNTY ELECTIONS:

Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney

Crawford County JP District 1

Jason Cox (Republican)

Lee Evans (Libertarian)

Christopher Del Conte (Republican)

Crawford County JP District 4

Lloyd Cole (Republican)

Michael Morrison (Republican)

Crawford County JP District 10

JP Jayson E. Peppas (Republican)

Autumn Grant (Democrat)

Crawford County JP District 12

(I) Elaina Damante (Republican)

Mitch Carolan (Republican)

Crawford County Constable District 1

Ray Gregory (Republican)

Johnny Ray Barnes (Republican)

Crawford County Constable District 2

(I) Tom Fite (Independent)

Farrah Turner (Republican)

Crawford County Constable District 9

(I) Tommy Buckner (Republican)

Marty Clark (Republican)

Crawford County Constable District 11

(I) Shannon Morse (Republican)

Justin Goins (Republican)

Mountainburg School Board

Emily Bassham

Karen Patrick-Walker

Dyer Annexation

For

Against

FRANKLIN COUNTY ELECTIONS:

State Representative District 74

(L-R) Joh S. Eubanks, Curtis Varnell, Shawn Bates

Circuit Judge District 5, Division 1

State District Court Judge, District 7

R. Kevin Barnham – non-partisan

State Representative Sarah Capp – Non-Partisan

Beth Wright – Non-Partisan

Judge Paul A. Efurd – Non-Partisan

Justice of the Peace, District 8

Cody B. Sosebee (Republican)

Kim Allen Loughridge (Republican)

SEBASTIAN COUNTY ELECTIONS: