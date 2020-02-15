2020 Election; River Valley

CRAWFORD/FRANKLIN/SEBASTIAN COUNTIES, Ark. (KNWA) — The Primary Election is March 3, 2020, in Arkansas. Early voting begins February 18 in Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian Counties.
Early voting for the Primary Runoff is March 24, and the Election is March 31.
For the General Election, October 5 is the deadline to register, early voting begins October 19 and the election is November 3.
CRAWFORD COUNTY ELECTIONS:
Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney
Crawford County JP District 1
- Jason Cox (Republican)
- Lee Evans (Libertarian)
- Christopher Del Conte (Republican)
Crawford County JP District 4
- Lloyd Cole (Republican)
- Michael Morrison (Republican)
Crawford County JP District 10
- JP Jayson E. Peppas (Republican)
- Autumn Grant (Democrat)
Crawford County JP District 12
- (I) Elaina Damante (Republican)
- Mitch Carolan (Republican)
Crawford County Constable District 1
- Ray Gregory (Republican)
- Johnny Ray Barnes (Republican)
Crawford County Constable District 2
- (I) Tom Fite (Independent)
- Farrah Turner (Republican)
Crawford County Constable District 9
- (I) Tommy Buckner (Republican)
- Marty Clark (Republican)
Crawford County Constable District 11
- (I) Shannon Morse (Republican)
- Justin Goins (Republican)
Mountainburg School Board
- Emily Bassham
- Karen Patrick-Walker
Dyer Annexation
- For
- Against
FRANKLIN COUNTY ELECTIONS:
State Representative District 74
- Representative Jon S. Eubanks (Republican)
- Curtis J. Varnell (Republican)
- Shawn Bates (Republican)
Circuit Judge District 5, Division 1
- Judge William “Bill” Pearson – Non-Partisan
- James Dunham – Non-Partisan
State District Court Judge, District 7
- R. Kevin Barnham – non-partisan
- State Representative Sarah Capp – Non-Partisan
- Beth Wright – Non-Partisan
- Judge Paul A. Efurd – Non-Partisan
Justice of the Peace, District 8
- Cody B. Sosebee (Republican)
- Kim Allen Loughridge (Republican)
SEBASTIAN COUNTY ELECTIONS: