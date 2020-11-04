Washington County Election Results
Missouri voters again opt for Trump

President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump campaign headquarters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump has chalked up another win in Missouri. The Republican incumbent defeated Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the Show-Me State.

Four years ago, Trump easily carried Missouri in defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Elsewhere in Missouri, the Republican governor and a veteran GOP congresswoman are facing strong challenges from Democrats on Tuesday.

The governor’s race will be at least partially a referendum on Gov. Mike Parson’s hands-off approach to the coronavirus, which has been surging in Missouri for months.

He is facing Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway.

