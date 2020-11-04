Missouri voters again opt for Trump

President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump campaign headquarters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump has chalked up another win in Missouri. The Republican incumbent defeated Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the Show-Me State.

Four years ago, Trump easily carried Missouri in defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Elsewhere in Missouri, the Republican governor and a veteran GOP congresswoman are facing strong challenges from Democrats on Tuesday.

The governor’s race will be at least partially a referendum on Gov. Mike Parson’s hands-off approach to the coronavirus, which has been surging in Missouri for months.

He is facing Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway.