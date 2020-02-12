2020 Washington County elections

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Early voting begins February 18, 2020, in Washington County and the Primary Election is March 3.
Early voting for the Primary Runoff is March 24, and the Election is March 31.
For the General Election, October 5 is the deadline to register, early voting begins October 19 and the election is November 3.
WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTIONS
Washington County JP District 4
- Bill Ussery (Republican)
- Frederick Anderson (Republican)
Washington County JP District 7
- Stephen M. Ritterbush (Democrat)
- Janelle Bradford Smiley (Democrat)
Washington County Constable District 1
- Brent Hicks (Republican)
- (I) John Duggar (Republican)
Washington County Constable District 2
- John Brooks (Democrat)
- (I) Nickel Potter (Democrat)
Washington County/Madison County Judge District 4, Division 3
- Robert Depper III
- (I) Stacey Zimmerman
Washington County/Madison County Judge District 4, Division 8
State District Court District 2, Division 4
Farmington School District 6, Post 3
Fayetteville School Post 1, Zone 2
- Robert Maranto
- Tracey Pomeroy
Springdale School District 50, Post 1 At-Large
Washington County 1/4% Sales Tax
- For
- Against
Goshen 1% Sales Tax
- For
- Against
Winslow 2% Sales Tax (see page 3 of Winslow hyperlink)
- For
- Against