2020 Washington County elections

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Registering to Vote

Voting Generic GFX_-6227903755576521790

Sample Ballots

Polling locations

Your Local Election HQ

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Early voting begins February 18, 2020, in Washington County and the Primary Election is March 3.

Early voting for the Primary Runoff is March 24, and the Election is March 31.

For the General Election, October 5 is the deadline to register, early voting begins October 19 and the election is November 3.

WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTIONS

Washington County JP District 4

  • Bill Ussery (Republican)
  • Frederick Anderson (Republican)

Washington County JP District 7

  • Stephen M. Ritterbush (Democrat)
  • Janelle Bradford Smiley (Democrat)

Washington County Constable District 1

  • Brent Hicks (Republican)
  • (I) John Duggar (Republican)

Washington County Constable District 2

  • John Brooks (Democrat)
  • (I) Nickel Potter (Democrat)

Washington County/Madison County Judge District 4, Division 3

Washington County/Madison County Judge District 4, Division 8

State District Court District 2, Division 4

Farmington School District 6, Post 3

Fayetteville School Post 1, Zone 2

Springdale School District 50, Post 1 At-Large

Washington County 1/4% Sales Tax

  • For
  • Against

Goshen 1% Sales Tax

  • For
  • Against

Winslow 2% Sales Tax (see page 3 of Winslow hyperlink)

  • For
  • Against

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss