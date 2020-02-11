2020 Benton County elections

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Early voting begins February 18, 2020, in Benton County and the Primary Election is March 3.

Early voting for the Primary Runoff is March 24, and the Election is March 31.

For the General Election, October 5 is the deadline to register, early voting begins October 19 and the election is November 3.

BENTON COUNTY ELECTIONS

State Rep. District 91

Becker, Haak, Richardson

State Rep. District 94

Benton County JP District 2

  • Ken Farmer (Republican)
  • Glynda M. Caldwell (Republican)

Benton County JP District 5

  • (I) Carrie Perrien Smith (Republican)
  • Mike D. Jeffcoat (Republican)

Benton County JP District 6

  • Brian Armas (Republican)
  • Jim Kibat (Republican)

Benton County JP District 7

  • Doug Farner (Republican)
  • Joseph Bollinger (Republican)

Benton County JP District 10

  • Kelley Boyd (Democrat)
  • Lon Cross (Democrat)

Benton County Constable Township 3

  • (I) David Ibarra (Republican)
  • Charles E. Snyder (Republican)

Gravette School Post 4

  • (I) Ty Russell
  • Tim Craig

Pea Ridge School Post 4

  • (I) Ryan D. Heckman
  • John Dye

Springdale School Post 1

  • Clinton Bella
  • Edwin Strickland

Decatur 1% Sales Tax

  • For
  • Against

Bella Vista 1% Sales Tax

  • For
  • Against

Garfield 1/2% Sales Tax

  • For
  • Against

