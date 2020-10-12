A CLOSER LOOK: Arkansas House of Representatives 89th District

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — We take a closer look at competitive races that will impact Northwest Arkansans on Election Day, November 3, 2020.

State House District 89 is in Washington County and covers the Springdale area. Members serve two-year terms with term limits of no more than 16 years in either or both legislative chambers throughout their lifetime, per Ballotpedia.

House of Representatives District 89

The state’s 89th State House District is represented by Rep. Megan Godfrey (D). Jed Duggar (R) is running against the incumbent.

Megan Godfrey

Megan Godfrey represents District 89 since 2019 and her term ends on January 2021.

Godfrey has a bachelor’s from the University of Arkansas and a master’s from Loyola Marymount University.

She is working the the curriculum/instruction Ph.D. program at the UofA and is Fayetteville Public Schools Co-Director of English Language Learning.

Jed Duggar

Jedidiah “Jed” Duggar was raised in Springdale and is a local small-business owner, according to his campaign website.

He is, “pro-life, pro-business, pro-family, and is committed to putting Springdale’s conservative values first,” according to his website.

Duggar’s parents are Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and known for a reality show “19 Kids and Counting,” that aired from 2008 to 2015. His is Jim Bob and Michelle’s 10th biological child of 19.