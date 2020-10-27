A CLOSER LOOK : Arkansas House of Representatives District 89 race

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State Representative Megan Godfrey campaigning for her second term to represent District 89 which includes mostly the city of Springdale, challenging her is Republican Candidate Jed Duggar.

“I really care about Springdale and the families who live here and have always advocated for the diverse needs of my community… first as an educator and as my hometown state representative,” said Godfrey.

Godfrey, a Democrat, won the District 89 seat in 2018. She said her advocacy has been consistent from day one, to use her leadership and voice to give power to those who don’t have a seat at the table.

“We all want safe communities, we all want our kids to be taken care of, we all want expanded opportunities and fairness. So, where do we have that and where do we not…. and how can we collectively build that for our communities and our state,” said Godfrey.

Duggar, a Republican, is the candidate competing for her seat. We reached out several times for an interview. Someone from his campaign team directed us to his website saying Duggar was not able to make himself available for an interview.

Duggar, one of 19 children, made famous on the cable network TLC, grew up in Springdale. The site said he is a local, small business owner and understands the important issues residents and businesses of District 89 face.

According to his campaign website, Duggar said:

“I will fight to keep government out of the way and push back on burdensome regulations that hurt our small businesses here in Springdale.”

Godfrey said there needs to be stronger and clearer guidance from the state, as well as creative solutions to grow businesses in her district

When it comes to the health crisis Godfrey said her plans include fighting for minority communities hit hard by COVID -19.

“I almost immediately had a meeting with Governor Asa Hutchinson to express the dire need for non-English communications. I’ve also been instrumental in securing targeted funding for the communities that have been impacted the most.”

Godfrey said she is pleased with how seriously the Springdale school district is taking the pandemic, finding ways to balance safety, health and still provide quality education. However, she said she is looking for ways to provide them with more support

On education, Duggar said in a Facebook post-

“We must take the necessary steps to give parents the ability to choose the right education for their children, increase pay for our local teachers, and increase access to workforce skills and training in our high schools.”

Godfrey said Springdale is a special place with unique needs that requires someone at the state level who understands them and can work to expand opportunities for more Arkansans.

Duggar said he is pro-business, pro-family and is committed to putting Springdale’s conservative values first.