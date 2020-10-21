A CLOSER LOOK: Bella Vista city council candidates

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are eight candidates running for three city council positions in Bella Vista, Arkansas.

As of the 2010 U.S. Census, the population was nearly 29,000. The city is located in the northwest corner of the state in Benton County.

Monday, October 19, voting got underway in the Natural State.

The election is November 3.

CITY COUNCIL WARD 1, POSITION 1

Linda Lloyd

Jerry Snow

CITY COUNCIL WARD 2, POSITION 1

Christian Henning

John Nuttall

James Wozniak

Charles Flanary

CITY COUNCIL WARD 3, POSITION 1

KNWA/FOX24 asked the candidates three generic questions

Briefly, what’s the most important thing you believe needs to be dealt with, for example, airport, water system, environment, community safety?

Overall, what can Arkansas do to improve its economy?

Black Lives Matter, what does this US-based international movement mean in Arkansas, in your opinion?

RESPONSES

Linda Lloyd: Since City Council is city-related I believe Arkansas questions do not properly reveal any of my ideas for Bella Vista. Linda Lloyd, Ward 1, Position 1

Christian Henning: The biggest issue in our area is a lack of communication and a disconnect between residents and elected officials. It is up to all of us to become involved in local issues and do everything we can to make sure the voices of our fellow residents are heard. Arkansas needs to focus on supporting local small businesses. Our economy depends on Mom & Pop stores to keep our tax base strong, and the attitude and actions of elected officials need to reflect that. We are blessed in this state to have fantastic citizens and activists who are striving to make progress on a multitude of social issues, including Black Lives Matter. I have been honored to work closely with Bridge the Gap NWA, a group that has been making a positive impact in Northwest Arkansas, and I look forward to what the future holds. We all need to do our part to ensure the equal treatment and success of every Arkansan. Christian Henning, Ward 2, Position 1

John Nuttall: Bella Vista city government needs to be more business-friendly. It is crucial because Bella Vista need to commercial property tax income to support the present and future need of Bella Vista Police, EMT’s, and Fire Departments. Bella Vista can continue to recognize our changing demography and new business opportunities they bring to the area. Bella Vista needs to be watchful that systemic racist may exist in our community too. We need to ensure that we treat all citizens equally. John Nuttall, Ward 2, Position 1