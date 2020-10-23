A CLOSER LOOK: Cave Springs city council candidates

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people are running for the one available Cave Springs city council seat in Ward 3.

Cave Springs is in Benton County and has an approximate population of 1,800 as of the 2010 census. It’s in the southern central part of the county and is part of the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers area for statistical data.

Cave Springs is the wealthiest city in the state of Arkansas, according to a 2019 report by Business Insider. The median household income per household is $114,286 and the median home value is $295,200., per Ballotpedia.

The election is on November 3.

CITY COUNCIL WARD 3, POSITION 2

RECORDER/TREASURER

Kimberly Hutcheson

Rebecca L. Montesa

KNWA/FOX24 asked the council candidates three generic questions

Briefly, what are the issues you feel need to be immediately address within your city, for example, airport, water system, environment, community safety?

Overall, what can Arkansas, inclusive of Cave Springs, do to improve its economy?

Please share your stance on the current discussion surrounding race in America and what you feel Cave Springs, or Arkansas, should do to address this?

