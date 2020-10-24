A CLOSER LOOK: Centerton city council candidates

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Seven people are running for city council seats in Centerton.
Centerton is in Benton County and is west of Bentonville. In 30 years the city’s population has grown from nearly 500 to 16,000+ — 1990 to 2020, per US Census Bureau data.
The election is on November 3.
CITY COUNCIL WARD 1, POSITION 1
- Justin Rushing
- Misty Elam
CITY COUNCIL WARD 1, POSITION 2
- Robin Reed
- Amy Rochette
- James Garton
CITY COUNCIL WARD 2, POSITION 2
- Josie Reed
- Joshua Hulett
KNWA/FOX24 asked the field of seven candidates three generic questions:
- In Arkansas, what do you believe is a situation that needs to be dealt with, for example, airport, water system, environment, community safety?
- Overall, what can Arkansas do to improve its economy?
- Black Lives Matter, what does this US-based international movement mean in Arkansas, in your opinion?
RESPONSES:
Justin Rushing: Our area is seeing significant growth, and we need to be thoughtful about how that continues long into the future. In Centerton, I’m a firm believer that our focus and direction needs to be based on the views of our citizens, regardless of the issue. They don’t need to be told what’s important. They need to be heard. That’s how we build stronger communities, and ultimately, a stronger Arkansas.
In Centerton, I believe in a strong local economy through small business. Being a small business owner isn’t easy, especially this year when things have been particularly tough. I view supporting these businesses as a lens through which we should look at all the other decisions we make. I will support new businesses, new recreational access and activities, and new ideas that promote this city within this great state.
BLM and other movements are examples of our times. It boils down to this: people want to be heard; they want to be understood; they want someone to care and fight for them. When you put the needs of the people first, there is nothing we can’t overcome as a state or a nation.Justin Rushing, Ward 1 Position 1
Joshua Hulett: Centerton faces some unique challenges that must be addressed in order to strengthen our small-town community, how we handle our water and sewage is definitely one of them! We export all of our wastewater to other cities because we don’t have the capability of cleaning and handling it in-house, which leads to some very high utility bills for residents. Of course, there are environmental concerns when building these facilities, but technology has come a long way and if we can address this – we will ease one of the many financial burdens that are currently placed on our residents.
Centerton is a small community; and I believe as a small town, local businesses are the way forward for us. We need to strengthen and diversify our economic footprint by supporting growing businesses that want to come to Centerton, and by implementing Shop Local incentives that will give our small business owners the support they need to not only survive but thrive.
Like many before it, this is a movement of people who have struggled and want to be heard. Something I’ve learned is that when you stop listening to reply and start listening to understand, you open the door for solutions instead of arguments. There will always be things we need to improve on as a city, state, and nation, but those improvements can only happen when we have leaders who are willing to listen to their constituents in order to understand the problems we’re solving for.Joshua Hulett, Ward 2, Position 2