A CLOSER LOOK: Centerton city council candidates

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Seven people are running for city council seats in Centerton.

Centerton is in Benton County and is west of Bentonville. In 30 years the city’s population has grown from nearly 500 to 16,000+ — 1990 to 2020, per US Census Bureau data.

The election is on November 3.

CITY COUNCIL WARD 1, POSITION 1

Justin Rushing

Misty Elam

CITY COUNCIL WARD 1, POSITION 2

CITY COUNCIL WARD 2, POSITION 2

Josie Reed

Joshua Hulett

KNWA/FOX24 asked the field of seven candidates three generic questions:

In Arkansas, what do you believe is a situation that needs to be dealt with, for example, airport, water system, environment, community safety?

Overall, what can Arkansas do to improve its economy?

Black Lives Matter, what does this US-based international movement mean in Arkansas, in your opinion?

RESPONSES:

Justin Rushing

Justin Rushing: Our area is seeing significant growth, and we need to be thoughtful about how that continues long into the future. In Centerton, I’m a firm believer that our focus and direction needs to be based on the views of our citizens, regardless of the issue. They don’t need to be told what’s important. They need to be heard. That’s how we build stronger communities, and ultimately, a stronger Arkansas. In Centerton, I believe in a strong local economy through small business. Being a small business owner isn’t easy, especially this year when things have been particularly tough. I view supporting these businesses as a lens through which we should look at all the other decisions we make. I will support new businesses, new recreational access and activities, and new ideas that promote this city within this great state. BLM and other movements are examples of our times. It boils down to this: people want to be heard; they want to be understood; they want someone to care and fight for them. When you put the needs of the people first, there is nothing we can’t overcome as a state or a nation. Justin Rushing, Ward 1 Position 1

Joshua Hulett