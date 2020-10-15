A CLOSER LOOK: Fayetteville mayoral candidates

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Four candidates will be vying for the mayor’s position in Fayetteville on November 3.

The current mayor is Lioneld Jordan, who was elected in 2008.

Lioneld Jordan

Lioneld Jordan has been in city government for more than 20 years.

Jordan was a two-term city councilman beginning in 2000 before becoming mayor.

Jordan is the first mayor to be elected three times in Fayetteville.

Tom Terminella (courtesy of terminellaformayor.com)

Tom Terminella is a Fayetteville businessman who ran for mayor in 2016.

Terminella has been in Fayetteville since 1970 when his family relocated for his father’s job with Tyson Foods.

Terminella graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1985 and quickly found his passion in real estate.

William Harris (courtesy of Facebook)

William Harris grew up in Tonkawa, Oklahoma.

Harris went to the Air Force Academy before going to Oklahoma State and receiving his bachelor’s degree in Economics.

Harris was an Administration Officer in an Avionics Squadron near Columbus, Ohio.

Ron Baucom

Ron Baucom is running for mayor for a second time. In 2016, he ran against Terminella and Jordan.

Baucom is a lifelong Fayetteville resident that has three kids and six grandchildren.

He went to school at the University of Arkansas and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business and Administration.