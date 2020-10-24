A CLOSER LOOK: Lowell city council candidates

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are seven candidates running for three city council positions in Lowell.
The city of Lowell is located in Benton County and currently has a population of 7,327 as of the 2010 census.
The election is on November 3.
COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 1, POSITION 1
- Thomas P. Evers
- William Adams
COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 3, POSITION 1
- Liz Estes
- Shawn Benk
- Kendell Stucki
COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 4, POSITION 1
- Ron Mead
- Steve Whitehead
KNWA/FOX24 asked the council candidates three generic questions
- In Lowell, what do you believe is a situation that needs to be dealt with, for example, roads, water system, environment, community safety?
- Overall, what can Arkansas do to improve its economy?
- Black Lives Matter, what does this US-based international movement mean in Arkansas, in your opinion?
RESPONSES
Candidates did not respond.