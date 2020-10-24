countdown
A CLOSER LOOK: Lowell city council candidates

Your Local Election

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are seven candidates running for three city council positions in Lowell.

The city of Lowell is located in Benton County and currently has a population of 7,327 as of the 2010 census.

The election is on November 3.

COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 1, POSITION 1

COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 3, POSITION 1

  • Liz Estes
  • Shawn Benk
  • Kendell Stucki

COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 4, POSITION 1

  • Ron Mead
  • Steve Whitehead

KNWA/FOX24 asked the council candidates three generic questions

  • In Lowell, what do you believe is a situation that needs to be dealt with, for example, roads, water system, environment, community safety?
  • Overall, what can Arkansas do to improve its economy?
  • Black Lives Matter, what does this US-based international movement mean in Arkansas, in your opinion?

RESPONSES

Candidates did not respond.

