A CLOSER LOOK: Lowell city council candidates

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are seven candidates running for three city council positions in Lowell.

The city of Lowell is located in Benton County and currently has a population of 7,327 as of the 2010 census.

Click here for more Arkansas Demographics Data

The election is on November 3.

COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 1, POSITION 1

Thomas P. Evers

William Adams

COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 3, POSITION 1

Liz Estes

Shawn Benk

Kendell Stucki

COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 4, POSITION 1

Ron Mead

Steve Whitehead

KNWA/FOX24 asked the council candidates three generic questions

In Lowell, what do you believe is a situation that needs to be dealt with, for example, roads, water system, environment, community safety?

Overall, what can Arkansas do to improve its economy?

Black Lives Matter, what does this US-based international movement mean in Arkansas, in your opinion?

RESPONSES

Candidates did not respond.