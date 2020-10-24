countdown
A CLOSER LOOK: Rogers city council candidates

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Four people are running for two city council seats in Rogers.

The city has a population of nearly 56,000 as of the 2010 census. It’s the sixth most populated city in the state.

Click here for Arkansas Demographics Data

The election is on November 3.

COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 1, POSITION 2


COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 3, POSITION 2

KNWA/FOX24 asked the candidates three general questions about Arkansas and its dynamics

  • Briefly, what are the issues you feel need to be immediately addressed in Rogers, for example, roads, water systems, environment, community safety?
  • Overall, what can Arkansas do to improve its economy?
  • Please share your stance on the current discussion surrounding race in America and what you feel the state/city should do to address this?

RESPONSES

None of the candidates responded.

