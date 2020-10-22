A CLOSER LOOK: Siloam Springs city council candidates

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are four candidates for two director positions in Siloam Springs.
This city is in Benton County and shares a border with Oklahoma. The population is about 16,000, according to the U. S. Census and between 2000 and 2010 (census) the population increased by nearly 50%.
In 2012, Smithsonian Magazine named it one of the 20 best small towns in America.
Click here for Arkansas Demographics Data
The election is on November 3.
DIRECTOR POSITION 6
- Carol K. Smiley
- Nathanael Stone
DIRECTOR POSITION 7
- Bob Coleman
- David E. Allen
KNWA/FOX24 asked the candidates three general questions
- In Siloam Springs, what do you believe is a situation that needs to be dealt with, for example, airport, water system, environment, community safety?
- Overall, what can Siloam Springs, Arkansas do to improve its economy?
- Black Lives Matter, what does this US-based international movement mean in Arkansas, in your opinion?
RESPONSES
Nathanael Stone: We are on the edge of tornado alley and I believe Siloam Springs can improve on both notifying people using sirens and call/text systems to warn people. After the 2019 tornado, this is very important to us as a community. That’s why I believe this type of community safety is important in Siloam Springs.
I own a business to business company in Siloam Springs and my customers have a difficult time running their businesses because of the amount of regulations and pressure put on their small businesses. This pressure restricts the coarse of business and requires each business to charge more to their customers to cover the added cost and time brought on by the government. Citizens would see a decrease in living costs if these regulations were held at bay. Naturally, this will increase the economy in Siloam Springs. I think it’s important that the city government does not get in the way of the quality of life and community experience that small businesses help provide.
The struggle between races, especially in large cities has been an issue in our country. I am hopeful that this racism can be put behind us. We can look to a day, soon where those who discriminate will see the truth and learn to love every person of every race. This being said, I believe that any organization or person that puts priority or focus on any race over another is racist. My wife’s family is Hispanic and many of my cousins on both sides of my family are black and Hispanic. I love every one of my family members and I have never thought differently about any of them because of race. I would die for anyone of them and I will not be persuaded to love one over the other because of race.
Siloam is a very diverse city and I believe an overwhelming majority of the residents share my beliefs that we are all created equal under God. I am hopeful that cities like Siloam Springs can continue to be a positive example to the cities filled with unrest!Nathanael Stone, Board of Directors, Position 6 candidate