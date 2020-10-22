A CLOSER LOOK: Siloam Springs city council candidates

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are four candidates for two director positions in Siloam Springs.

This city is in Benton County and shares a border with Oklahoma. The population is about 16,000, according to the U. S. Census and between 2000 and 2010 (census) the population increased by nearly 50%.

In 2012, Smithsonian Magazine named it one of the 20 best small towns in America.

The election is on November 3.

DIRECTOR POSITION 6

Carol K. Smiley

Nathanael Stone



DIRECTOR POSITION 7

Bob Coleman

David E. Allen

KNWA/FOX24 asked the candidates three general questions

In Siloam Springs, what do you believe is a situation that needs to be dealt with, for example, airport, water system, environment, community safety?

Overall, what can Siloam Springs, Arkansas do to improve its economy?

Black Lives Matter, what does this US-based international movement mean in Arkansas, in your opinion?

RESPONSES