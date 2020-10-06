A CLOSER LOOK: U.S. House of Representatives District 2 race

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — We take a closer look at competitive races that will impact Northwest Arkansans on Election Day.

The 2nd Congressional District is in Central Arkansas. The counties include Conway, Faulkner, Perry, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren, and White.

This election is a battleground race.

This race affects who will control the House in the 117th Congress. All 435 seats are up for election. Currently, the Democratic Party is the majority with 232 seats, the Republican Party has 198 seats, Libertarian Party one seat, and four seats are vacant. In this election, the Republican Party needs to win 20 seats to gain control of the chamber.

This district had been Democrat controlled for 20 years, but that changed in 2011 when Republican Tim Griffin was elected.

There are two candidates for the 2nd Congressional District race.

French Hill

French Hill (R) is the incumbent. The native Arkansan has represented central Arkansas’ District 2 since 2015. He graduated from Vanderbilt Universit with a degree in economics..

He founded and led the Delta Trust & Banking Corp.

Hill as served as a policy advisor to President H.W. Bush and Sr. Advisor to Governor Huckabee.

Joyce Elliott

Joyce Elliott (D) is an Arkansas native who was born in Willisville.

Elliott has a bachelor’s from Southern Arkansas University and a master’s from Ouachita Baptist University.

She has worked as a teacher in several states and has worked for The College Board.

She’s currently a member of the Arkansas State Senate District 31 through 2023.