A CLOSER LOOK: U.S. House of Representatives District 3 race

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — We take a closer look at competitive races that will impact Northwest Arkansans on Election Day.

The 3rd Congressional District is located in northwestern Arkansas. Benton, Boone, Carroll, Marion, Pope, and Washington counties as well as portions of Crawford, Newton, Searcy, and Sebastian counties are included in the boundaries of the district.

The district has been held by the GOP since 1966.

The current representative of the 3rd Congressional District is Steve Womack (R).

Michael J. Kalagias (L) and Celeste Williams (D) are running for Womack’s seat.

Here is a look at each candidate for the 3rd Congressional District.

Steve Womack

Steve Womack (R) was first elected to the state’s 3rd Congressional District in 2011. He was on the Rogers City Council and served as Rogers’ mayor for 11 years.

He graduated with a bachelor’s from Arkansas Tech University and served in the Arkansas Army National Guard from 1979-2009.

His military awards include the Legion of Merit, the Arkansas Distinguished Service Medal, and, in 2015, Womack was presented with the Harry S. Truman Award, the highest award given by the National Guard Bureau.

Celeste Williams

Celeste Williams (D) is a graduate of Southern Nazarene University and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Williams works as a family nurse practitioner and is a member of the American Nurses Association, the Arkansas Nurses Association and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

She is active in her community through Rotary and her church.

Michael Kalagias

Michael Kalagias (L) was born in New York and now makes Garfield, Arkansas his home.

Kalagias is a veteran of the US Navy and deployed to the Persian Gulf twice. He has a bachelor’s from Wayland Baptist University and teacher certification from Northeastern State University.

Kalagias has over 20 years of experience working in public schools, including time as a certified classroom teacher and school security.