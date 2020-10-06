A CLOSER LOOK: U.S. House of Representatives District 4 race

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — We take a closer look at competitive races that will impact Northwest Arkansans on Election Day.

The 4th Congressional District is located in Arkansas’ southwest part of the state and includes more than two dozen of the state’s 75 counties: Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Drew, Franklin, Garland, Grant, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Johnson, Lafayette, Little River, Logan, Madison, Miller, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Pike, Polk, Scott, Sevier, Union, and Yell. Parts of Crawford, Jefferson, Newton, and Sebastian counties are in District 4.

The current representative of the 4th Congressional District is Bruce Westerman (R). Frank Gilbert (L) and William Hanson (D) are both running for Westerman’s seat.

Here is a look at each candidate for the 4th Congressional District.

Bruce Westerman

Bruce Westerman (R) graduated with a bachelor’s from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and a master’s from Yale Forestry School.

He has worked as an engineer and a forester for two Arkansas-based firms.

Westerman was elected to office in 2014. He serves on the Natural resources and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Frank Gilbert

Frank Gilbert (L) is a business owner in Dekalb. The native Texan served in the Navy.

He attended Ouachita Baptist University. He was mayor of Tull, Arkansas, from 2001-2008 and was Grant County’s Constable from 2013-2014.

He is self-employed and manages an alarm company. GIlbert is also a minister of a non-denominational church.

William Hanson

William Hanson (D) is from Camden, Arkansas.

He served in the Army as a volunteer for one year.

Hanson graduated with a bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley and a law degree from Columbia University and is licensed in California and Colorado.

He has worked as a teacher and lawyer.