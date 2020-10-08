A CLOSER LOOK: U.S. Senate race

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — We take a closer look at competitive races that will impact Northwest Arkansans on Election Day.

U.S. Senate Race

Junior U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R), incumbent, and Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. (L) are running for U.S. Senate Arkansas

Tom Cotton

Tom Cotton is an Arkansas native and has a bachelor’s and a law degree from Harvard University.

He served in the Army from 2005 to 2009.

He’s worked as a law clerk and then as a lawyer with a private firm.

Cotton has also worked on his family’s cattle farm in Dardanelle. He was first elected U.S. Senator in 2015 and his current term ends on January 3, 2021. From 2013-2015 he served as U.S. Rep. for the 4th District.

Ricky Dale Harrington Jr

Ricky Harrington is a Texas native and has a bachelor’s degree from Harding University.

He’s worked in the oil and gas industry, food service, crisis prevention technician, correctional system, and as a missionary.

Areas he would like to see reform in include having a national standard for the release of public records, nonviolent crisis intervention training for all certified law enforcement, and have a civilian advisory board to help resolve citizen complaints against police, and decriminalize marijuana.

In 2014, Cotton was elected to the U.S. Senate beating incumbent Mark Pryor (D) and Nathan LaFrance (L).