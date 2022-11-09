LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is leaving her job as the state’s lead lawyer but is still sticking around the capitol building.

The Associated Press called the lieutenant governor’s race for Republican Rutledge with nearly 60% of the votes counted and nearly 64% of ballots cast.

Democrat Kelly Krout received just over 33% of the vote, and Libertarian Frank Gilbert gained 3.5% of the vote.

Rutledge’s election is part of a historical election for the state, as she will join Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the first two women to hold the top executive offices in Arkansas history.

She is currently on her second term as the Attorney General for Arkansas having reached a term limit for that office.

Rutledge will swap offices with outgoing Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who won his race to become the state’s new attorney general.

Overall, the GOP had a huge night in Arkansas, taking every statewide office and keeping the U.S. Senate seat and all four U.S. House seats.