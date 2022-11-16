ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Alma mayoral race is headed to a runoff.

Although the election results won’t be certified until Friday, November 18, Bill Coleman with the Crawford County Election Commission said they’ve received all absentee and provisional ballots. Coleman said Jim Fincher will be in the runoff, and said his opponent will be Eddie Wakefield.

Wakefield had 307 votes, which is only one more than candidate Gary Perry. Coleman said there has not been a request for a recount.

Incumbent Jerry Martin will not be in the runoff, early totals show he came in fourth this midterm.

Results as of November 16

Wakefield served as the city’s fire chief for the past 15 years. Fincher spent 25 years in the financial industry.

Each candidate said they want to incentivize those who grew up in Alma to stay and raise their own families in the city.

Wakefield would like to do this by developing entertainment areas in downtown or in Alma’s parks and creating programs for families.

Fincher is looking into connecting with the schools to get kids involved with what’s happening in their community. He proposes a Junior City Council, where a group of kids won’t have the power to vote, but can voice their opinions.

Both Wakefield and Fincher said they want to support their growing city. Wakefield talked about accomplishing this by continuing to develop public spaces, and Fincher thinks the community can promote Alma’s current job openings to create jobs organically and benefit local businesses without building more infrastructure.

The runoff election will be on December 6.